Two killed in separate incidents in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) Two youth were killed in separate incidents in the precincts of Sahiwal and Mianwlai police stations.

Police said on Thursday that Muhammad Awais (14) resident of Mianwali along with his friends was taking bath in Sabza Zad Canal when he drowned.

The volunteers of Rescue-1122 searching the body of youth.

In another incident, Saqib (26) resident of Sahiwal (Sargodha) died of electric shock when he was accidentally touched the wire of water pump.