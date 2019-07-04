UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In Separate Incidents In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 04:24 PM

Two persons including a woman were killed in separate incidents of firing in Jhaal Chakian police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) : Two persons including a woman were killed in separate incidents of firing in Jhaal Chakian police limits.

Police said on Thursday, Muhammad Mujahid (father of 5 children) resident of chak 82/NB used to quarrel with his son Muhammad Haseeb over minor issue.

On the day of incident, Mujahid quarreled with his son and in a fit of rage,the accused son allegedly shot dead his father and managed to escape.

In another incident, the accused brother Rizwan of Gulshan Ahmad allegedly shot dead his sister Munazza over arranging love marriage and managed to escape from the scene.

The bodies were handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

