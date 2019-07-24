Two killed in separate incidents in Sargodha

Two persons including a woman were killed in separate incidents in Jauhrabad and Shahpur police stations

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) : Two persons including a woman were killed in separate incidents in Jauhrabad and Shahpur police stations.

Police said on Wednesday that Uzma Parveen (35) resident of Mitha Tiwana used to quarrel with her husband Muhammad Hafeez over family issues.

In frustration, Uzma ended her life by swallowing poisonous substance.

In a road accident, a rashly driven oil tanker hit to death a pedestrian Muhammad Din near Chungi No. 12, Shahpur city at Khushab road.

Police have registered cases.