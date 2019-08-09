Two killed in separate incidents in Sargodha

Two young men were killed in separate incidents in Bhalwal and Wan Bhachran Police limits here on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Two young men were killed in separate incidents in Bhalwal and Wan Bhachran Police limits here on Friday.

Police sources said on Friday that Muhammad Hamza s/o Muhammad Tariq, student of class 9th, resident of chak 22/NB Bhalwal was switching on the water pump at home when he received severe electric shock and died on the spot.

In another incident, Hamad Shah, student of class 10th, resident of mohallah Islamabad tehsil Wan Bhachran was killed when metal string touched electricity wires during kite flying at rooftop.

Polive have registered separate cases. Further probe was underway.