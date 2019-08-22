UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed In Separate Incidents In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 04:23 PM

Two killed in separate incidents in Sargodha

Two persons including a woman were killed in separate incidents in Sahiwal and Quaidabad police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) -:Two persons including a woman were killed in separate incidents in Sahiwal and Quaidabad police limits.

Police said Thursday that Khalas Khan of village Daman Tehar suspected that Muhammad Iqbal had provided arms to his opponent Ghulam Abbas to kill him.

On the day of incident,accused Khalas tortured to death Muhammad Iqbal and managed to escape.

In another incident, accused Talat Abbas of Sahiwal shot dead his sister Atiya Abbas over minor dispute.

The bodies were handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Police Daman Women Sahiwal

Recent Stories

Senate body for opening Pakistani schools abroad

9 minutes ago

Three absconders held in Quetta

5 minutes ago

B.Sc engineering admissions kick off at University ..

5 minutes ago

US, South Korea May Start Renegotiating Troops Sta ..

5 minutes ago

Scores missing after SW China hit by mudslides

5 minutes ago

Brazil environment minister heckled over Amazon fi ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.