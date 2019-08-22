Two killed in separate incidents in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

Two persons including a woman were killed in separate incidents in Sahiwal and Quaidabad police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) -:Two persons including a woman were killed in separate incidents in Sahiwal and Quaidabad police limits.

Police said Thursday that Khalas Khan of village Daman Tehar suspected that Muhammad Iqbal had provided arms to his opponent Ghulam Abbas to kill him.

On the day of incident,accused Khalas tortured to death Muhammad Iqbal and managed to escape.

In another incident, accused Talat Abbas of Sahiwal shot dead his sister Atiya Abbas over minor dispute.

The bodies were handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.