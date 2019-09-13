UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed In Separate Incidents In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 04:05 PM

Two killed in separate incidents in Sargodha

Two persons were killed in separate incidents in Shahpur and Pipplian police limits on Friday

SARGODHA,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019) -:Two persons were killed in separate incidents in Shahpur and Pipplian police limits on Friday.

Police said that Yousaf r/o Riazul Khateeb colony along with his nephew Shafique was travelling on motorcycle towards Shahpur court to attend hearing of a murder case when their opponents including Munir Shah and Taqi Shah gunned down Yousaf and fled.

In another incident, accused Abdul Ghafoor along with his wife Saira Bibi stabbed to death his opponent Omar Draz over enmity.

The police have registered separate cases and started investigation while the bodies were handed over to heirs after postmortem.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Police Wife Shahpur Court

Recent Stories

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

2 minutes ago

Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) contributes in ..

2 minutes ago

Suhail Pasha elected Chairman Pakistan Textile Exp ..

2 minutes ago

Motorcyclist killed in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

US Embassy in Turkey decries terror attack in sout ..

8 minutes ago

CNS court awards four years imprisonment to narcot ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.