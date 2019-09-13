Two killed in separate incidents in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019) -:Two persons were killed in separate incidents in Shahpur and Pipplian police limits on Friday.

Police said that Yousaf r/o Riazul Khateeb colony along with his nephew Shafique was travelling on motorcycle towards Shahpur court to attend hearing of a murder case when their opponents including Munir Shah and Taqi Shah gunned down Yousaf and fled.

In another incident, accused Abdul Ghafoor along with his wife Saira Bibi stabbed to death his opponent Omar Draz over enmity.

The police have registered separate cases and started investigation while the bodies were handed over to heirs after postmortem.