Two killed in separate incidents in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Two people including a robber were killed in separate incidents in Laksian and Bhalwal police limits.

Police sources said Monday that three unknown armed persons were looting people on gunpoint near Rehanwal Tehsil Kotmomin when the residents belong to nearby village gathered there, on seeing the residents the robbers while fleeing opened fire as a result one of robber's companion Mehmand s/o Marjan (later identified) died by his comapnion bullet.

The two managed to flee.

In another incident, on information Bhalwal police have recovered sacked corpse of a young man Amir Shahzad (22) from Lower Jehlum Canal. The deceased Amir Shahzad was abducted 4 days ago. Police have arrested two accused Sohail and Gohar.

Bodies were handed over the body to the heirs after postmortem. Police have registered separate cases started investigation.