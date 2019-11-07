UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In Separate Incidents In Sargodha

Thu 07th November 2019

Two people including a policeman were killed in separate incidents of firing and electric shock in Jhaal Chakian and Quaid Abad police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Two people including a policeman were killed in separate incidents of firing and electric shock in Jhaal Chakian and Quaid Abad police limits.

Police sources said Thursday that Muhammad Naseer, a retired police man resident of Jhaal Chakian Town was moving on a motorcycle on Khushab- Sargodha road when some unknown armed persons injured him with gunshot; he was shifted to DHQ hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

In another incident, a farmer Hashim Khokhar (40) of Muhallah Budhe Wala (Quaid Abad) died due to electric shock while touching electric wire of fodder machine.

The body of deceased policeman was handed over to the heirs after postmortem; police have registered case against unknown accused and started investigation.

