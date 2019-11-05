Two killed in separate incidents in Swabi

Two persons were killed in separate incidents said police here on Tuesday

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) Two persons were killed in separate incidents said police here on Tuesday.

Police team of Chota Lahor duirng the patrolling found body of a man near Jagannat killed by unknown people and took it in custody.

Similarly, in other incident former UC Topi councilor Amjad lodged FIR in Topi police station that Gohar Ali fired and injured him over land dispute. Later, he succumbed to injuries.

The police registered the both cases and started investigation.