Two Killed In Separate Incidents In Swabi; Drug Peddler Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2024 | 08:35 PM
Swabi Police on Tuesday arrested a drug-peddler and recovered 796 gram of Ice (Methamphetamine) from his possession
SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Swabi Police on Tuesday arrested a drug-peddler and recovered 796 gram of Ice (Methamphetamine) from his possession.
According to police, the contraband was recovered from a motorcyclist during checking of vehicles.
The arrested was identified as Faiz Muhammad who was member of drug supplying network.
Meanwhile two persons were killed in separate incidents occurred within limits of district Swabi. A youngster was killed and another injured in collision of two motorcycles on Gadoon Road.
In another incident, 35-year-old, Gul Mohammad was electrocuted in Maneri village.
APP/soa/mds/
Recent Stories
Governor Kundi extends praise to Forces over successful operation in Zhob
Rana Tanveer meets Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister for Agriculture
Mandatory promotional training for doctors starts at PHSA
Advisor Health attends ceremony on successful thrombolysis treatment of 206 stro ..
Awareness program on Punjab Ombudsman organized at Islamia College
UN Women’s Rolling Resistance concludes with resounding call to end Gender-Bas ..
ICT Police arrest 11 criminals; Illegal weapons, liquor seized
LESCO to purchase 750,000 single phase meters
NA session to continue till Dec 20
Police arrested thief gang member; recovered looted cash Rs5.5 mln
PM reaffirms commitment to protect mountains, natural environment
YPF delegation urges dialogue, democratic strengthening in talks with CM Gandapu ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Kundi extends praise to Forces over successful operation in Zhob1 minute ago
-
Mandatory promotional training for doctors starts at PHSA1 minute ago
-
Advisor Health attends ceremony on successful thrombolysis treatment of 206 stroke patients at HMC1 minute ago
-
Awareness program on Punjab Ombudsman organized at Islamia College6 minutes ago
-
UN Women’s Rolling Resistance concludes with resounding call to end Gender-Based violence6 minutes ago
-
ICT Police arrest 11 criminals; Illegal weapons, liquor seized6 minutes ago
-
LESCO to purchase 750,000 single phase meters6 minutes ago
-
NA session to continue till Dec 206 minutes ago
-
Police arrested thief gang member; recovered looted cash Rs5.5 mln13 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms commitment to protect mountains, natural environment13 minutes ago
-
YPF delegation urges dialogue, democratic strengthening in talks with CM Gandapur13 minutes ago
-
Chinese delegation visits TDAP3 minutes ago