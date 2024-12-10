Open Menu

Two Killed In Separate Incidents In Swabi; Drug Peddler Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2024 | 08:35 PM

Two killed in separate incidents in Swabi; drug peddler arrested

Swabi Police on Tuesday arrested a drug-peddler and recovered 796 gram of Ice (Methamphetamine) from his possession

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Swabi Police on Tuesday arrested a drug-peddler and recovered 796 gram of Ice (Methamphetamine) from his possession.

According to police, the contraband was recovered from a motorcyclist during checking of vehicles.

The arrested was identified as Faiz Muhammad who was member of drug supplying network.

Meanwhile two persons were killed in separate incidents occurred within limits of district Swabi. A youngster was killed and another injured in collision of two motorcycles on Gadoon Road.

In another incident, 35-year-old, Gul Mohammad was electrocuted in Maneri village.

APP/soa/mds/

