Two killed in separate incidents of roof collapse as heavy rain lashes Vehari

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :At least two people including a woman were killed while two others sustained serious injuries in three separate incidents of roof collapse due to heavy rains and winds in Vehari district.

According to the details, heavy downpour and windstorm disrupted life in Vehari district for the last 24 hours.

A roof of a house was caved in at People's Colony in which Khalil Ahmad and his wife Misbah stranded under the rubble.

Rescue 1122 teams removed the wreckage and found a woman, Misbah, dead while her husband was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The other roof collapse incident was held in Head Saifan Mailsi in which Muhammad Aslam, 56 was crushed to death under the rubble. Rescue team removed the debris and recovered the body.

Another similar incident in Fida Town area left a person seriously injured who was rushed to local hospital by Rescue 11222 workers.

Heavy winds and rains also uprooted dozen of trees and sign boards. Dozens of mango orchards have also been severely damaged while electricity, communication and sewerage system remained disrupted in the district.