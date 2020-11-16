Two killed in separate incidents of violence

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed in separate incidents of violence occurred here Monday, police said.

A report lodged in Faqairabad Police Station by Ismail Khan Resident of Sardar Colony stated that allegedly accused Hazrat Ali and Rehmatullah started firing on his father Nawab Khan killing him on the spot and managed to escape. The reason behind killing was ascertained to a property dispute.

Meanwhile, a man allegedly killed his drug addicted brother after exchange of harsh words and fled away, said the third brother Subhanullah while reporting to Machni Gate Police Station. He informed that his brother Akhtar Ali fired on his younger brother Bahar Ali and left him critically injured. The deceased Bahar Ali succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital.

The cases have been registered in the relevant police stations and investigations are in progress.