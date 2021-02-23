Two killed in separate incidents of violence

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) ::Two persons were killed in separate incidents of violence occurred in different areas of the district, local police said on Tuesday.

According to police, Rahad resident of Goga Buner lodged report in Permuli Police Station that his father, Shams-ul-Islam was tortured to death by his second wife over a domestic issues.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Usam lodged FIR in Yar Hussain Police Station that Abdul Basit shot dead his brother Ahmad Ali. Reason behind the murder was stated to be domestic issue of petty nature.

Police has started probe into the incidents and started investigation to arrest the perpetrators.