Two killed in separate incidents of violence

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed and three injured in separate incidents of violence and road mishaps in the district on Friday.

According to report lodged in Police Station Kalu Khan, a man identified as Muhammad Ali shot dead Muhamamd Ayaz. The reason behind the incident was stated to be an altercation between the son of deceased and the killer.

In the second incident, a man allegedly killed Naveed Khan by indiscriminate firing. The incident happened in limits of Chota Lahor Police Station. The reason of this incident was also a minor argument.

Meanwhile, a woman and a man identified as Atta Ullah were injured in separate incidents of firing in Gohati and Sard Cheena area.

A man, Syed Azam was injured when he was hit by a speedy tri-wheeler in Chota Lahor area.