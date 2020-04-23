Two killed in separate incidents of violence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) ::Two persons were killed in separate incidents of violence occurred in different areas of the district, police said here on Thursday.

According to police, a man lodged report in Maneri Police Station that his son Fazal Akbar was shot dead by his rivals, Misri Khan and Saleem Khan over a domestic issue.

In second incident that happened within limits of Tordher, a man identified as Sardar Ali was shot dead by unidentified culprits. A woman also sustained injuries in the firing.

Local police have registered separate cases and started investigation.