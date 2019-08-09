Two Killed In Separate Road Accident In Faisalabad
Two persons were killed while another was injured in separate road accidents here Thursday
Rescue 1122 said that victims Tariq and Chand were riding motorcycle when their two-wheeler rammed into a roadside electric pole on Dry Port road.
As a result, Chand died on the spot while Tariq was rushed to Allied Hospital.
In another accident, Naveed s/o Bashir Ahmed, a resident of Chak 203/R-B Manawala was going on motorbike when he collided with tractor-trolley near Bakar Mandi, Dhanola. He died instantly.
Both bodies were shifted to mortuary.