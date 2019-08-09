Two killed in separate road accident in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Two persons were killed while another was injured in separate road accidents here Thursday.

Rescue 1122 said that victims Tariq and Chand were riding motorcycle when their two-wheeler rammed into a roadside electric pole on Dry Port road.

As a result, Chand died on the spot while Tariq was rushed to Allied Hospital.

In another accident, Naveed s/o Bashir Ahmed, a resident of Chak 203/R-B Manawala was going on motorbike when he collided with tractor-trolley near Bakar Mandi, Dhanola. He died instantly.

Both bodies were shifted to mortuary.