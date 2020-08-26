Two Killed In Separate Road Accidents
Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 10:48 PM
OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed while another sustained injuries in separate road accidents on National Highway, near here on Wednesday.
According to Rescue 1122, a speeding bus hit a motorcycle near Kot Bari bypass.
As a result, pillion rider woman received serious injuries and died on the spot while another motorcyclist sustained injuries.
In another accident, motorcyclist Shahid Yaqoob resident of Arifwala, died on the spot when a speeding trailer hit his two-wheeler near Adda Tabrooq.
Rescue 1122 shifted the both bodies and the injured of the accidents to a hospital.