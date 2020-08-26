Two killed in separate road accidents

Two persons including a woman were killed while another sustained injuries in separate road accidents on National Highway, near here on Wednesday

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed while another sustained injuries in separate road accidents on National Highway, near here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, a speeding bus hit a motorcycle near Kot Bari bypass.

As a result, pillion rider woman received serious injuries and died on the spot while another motorcyclist sustained injuries.

In another accident, motorcyclist Shahid Yaqoob resident of Arifwala, died on the spot when a speeding trailer hit his two-wheeler near Adda Tabrooq.

Rescue 1122 shifted the both bodies and the injured of the accidents to a hospital.