Two killed in separate road accidents

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Two persons were killed in road accidents in various parts of the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, an unknown cyclist was crossing road near Baba Kamal Chishti Morh when a rashly driven tractor trolley hit him.

He died on the spot.

On information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the body to DHQ hospital.

In another accident which happened at Kehna road near Pattoki where Barkat was killed after his motorcycle collided with a donkey cart.