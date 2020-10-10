UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed In Separate Road Accidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 02:57 PM

Two killed in separate road accidents

Two persons were killed in road accidents in various parts of the district during last 24 hours

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Two persons were killed in road accidents in various parts of the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, an unknown cyclist was crossing road near Baba Kamal Chishti Morh when a rashly driven tractor trolley hit him.

He died on the spot.

On information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the body to DHQ hospital.

In another accident which happened at Kehna road near Pattoki where Barkat was killed after his motorcycle collided with a donkey cart.

Related Topics

Accident Police Road Died Pattoki Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Sindh fined for maintaining slow over-rate

16 minutes ago

Naseem Shah withdrawn from National T20 Cup due to ..

29 minutes ago

Texas judge blocks governor order limiting ballot ..

3 minutes ago

More than 10 million virus cases in Latin America, ..

3 minutes ago

Second wave of COVID-19 possible to persist in No ..

3 minutes ago

OPPO calls out youth to take sides in its Asim Azh ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.