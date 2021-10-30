Two killed in separate road accidents

Two persons were killed in separate road accidents near here on Saturday

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed in separate road accidents near here on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122, Abdul Ghaffar (30), resident of 40-D village was riding a motorcycle when a rashly driven tractor-trolley hit him near Kutchery Chowk, Depalpur.

He died on the spot.

In another incident, 60-year-old Sharif, resident of Kot Nihal Singh village was walking along the road when he was hit to death by a tractor-trolley near Shahnawaz CNG Depalpur Road.

Rescue-1122 reached the spot and shifted the bodies to THQ Depalpur hospital.

Police were investigating.