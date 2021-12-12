Two killed in separate road accidents

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Two persons, including a woman were killed in a separate road accidents near here on Sunday.

Police said Balqees Bibi was crossing Multan Road when a speeding motorcyclist hit her near Denanath Pholnagar.

She died on the spot.

Similarly, labourer Mian Khan, 28, resident of Paka Qila Morkandakar, who was on his way to work. when a recklessly driven three-wheeler hit him near Kalanawala, Phoolnagar. He died on the spot.

Police took the bodies into custody and started investigation.