Two killed in separate road accidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed in separate road accidents near here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue sources, Sikandar son of Yaqoob, resident of Chak No 166-GB, Samundri was travelling on motorcycle near motor market, Jhang road when a speeding vehicle hit him.

He sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

In a second accident, a collision between two motorcycles and a tractor trolley near Mian filling station on Sargodha road left a man dead. The victim was identified as Haider Iqbal son of Iqbal.