Two Killed In Separate Road Accidents
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2023 | 12:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Two persons were killed in separate road accidents in Joharabad on Thursday.
Rescue-1122 said that Zulfiqar (42) r/o chak No.47 MB was riding a motorcycle
on Khushab road when his two-wheeler collided with another motorbike near
Sargodha.
He died on the spot.
Another accident occurred near Hadali Pull in the limits of Hadali police station
where a rashly driven van hit a motorcycle. As a result, motorcyclist identified
as Muhammad Asim (38) r/o Kadhi Khaas died on the spot.