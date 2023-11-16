Two killed in separate road accidents

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Two persons were killed in separate road accidents in Joharabad on Thursday.

Rescue-1122 said that Zulfiqar (42) r/o chak No.47 MB was riding a motorcycle

on Khushab road when his two-wheeler collided with another motorbike near

Sargodha.

He died on the spot.

Another accident occurred near Hadali Pull in the limits of Hadali police station

where a rashly driven van hit a motorcycle. As a result, motorcyclist identified

as Muhammad Asim (38) r/o Kadhi Khaas died on the spot.