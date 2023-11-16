Open Menu

Two Killed In Separate Road Accidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Two killed in separate road accidents

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Two persons were killed in separate road accidents in Joharabad on Thursday.

Rescue-1122 said that Zulfiqar (42) r/o chak No.47 MB was riding a motorcycle

on Khushab road when his two-wheeler collided with another motorbike near

Sargodha.

He died on the spot.

Another accident occurred near Hadali Pull in the limits of Hadali police station

where a rashly driven van hit a motorcycle. As a result, motorcyclist identified

as Muhammad Asim (38) r/o Kadhi Khaas died on the spot.

Related Topics

Accident Police Station Road Died Van Khushab

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 Australia Vs. S ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 Australia Vs. South Africa, Live Score, Histo ..

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on First ..

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on First Review of economic program

33 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final ..

Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final scoreboard

13 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

13 hours ago
Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup fina ..

Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup final

13 hours ago
 Government trying to enhance exports upto $36 bill ..

Government trying to enhance exports upto $36 billion: Commerce Minister

13 hours ago
 DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' is ..

DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' issues

13 hours ago
 FOSPAH hosts discussion on amendments to Workplace ..

FOSPAH hosts discussion on amendments to Workplace Harassment Act

13 hours ago
 Iqbal Day seminar held at Murree Arts Council

Iqbal Day seminar held at Murree Arts Council

13 hours ago
 CPEIC expansion to benefit thousands of people

CPEIC expansion to benefit thousands of people

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan