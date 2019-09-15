Two killed in separate road accidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) ::Two persons including a woman were killed in different road accidents here on Sunday.

According to police, the first accident took place near Chak No. 199-GB where a bus collided with a van, causing serious injuries to Zahida Bibi (50).

The injured was shifted to Allied Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

In another accident that took place in front of Govt Degree College for Women Jhumra where Adil Riaz s/o Mohammad Riaz was perching on the mudguard of a moving tractor when he fell down and trampled under the rear wheel of the tractor.

He died on the spot.

Police handed over the bodies to the families after completing necessary formalities.