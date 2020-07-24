Two killed in separate road accidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed,while two others suffered injuries in separate road accidents in Sahiwal and Jauharabad Police limits.

Police said on Friday that Shafique Ahmed along with his mother Zareena bibi and sister Gul Naz,was traveling on a motorcycle on Sahiwal-Farooqa road, when a speeding trolley hit the two-wheeler.

Consequently,Shafique received serious injuries and died on the spot, while other two women sustained injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured women to the THQ Sahiwal hospital.

In another accident, a speeding motorcycle collided with a cart on Jauharabad-Khushab road.Consequently,rider Zeeshan received severe head injuries and died on the spot.

Police registered separate cases.