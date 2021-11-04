Two killed in separate road accidents in faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed in separate road accidents near here Thursday.

Police said that Rasheed, r/o district Nankana Sahib was crossing the road when he was hit by a speeding vehicle.

He was shifted to Allied Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Separately,elderly aged woman, Shareefan Bibi of Ali Town suffered injuries in a road accident and died in Allied hospital.