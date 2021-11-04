UrduPoint.com

Two Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 04:16 PM

Two killed in separate road accidents in faisalabad

Two persons including a woman were killed in separate road accidents near here Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed in separate road accidents near here Thursday.

Police said that Rasheed, r/o district Nankana Sahib was crossing the road when he was hit by a speeding vehicle.

He was shifted to Allied Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Separately,elderly aged woman, Shareefan Bibi of Ali Town suffered injuries in a road accident and died in Allied hospital.

Related Topics

Road Vehicle Died Road Accident Nankana Sahib Women

Recent Stories

At COP26, ENEC continues to deliver clean energy t ..

At COP26, ENEC continues to deliver clean energy transition with Unit 3 construc ..

3 minutes ago
 Summary moved to Punjab CM for removal of proscrib ..

Summary moved to Punjab CM for removal of proscribed status of TLP

9 minutes ago
 vivo Tops China’s Smartphone Market and Rose to ..

Vivo Tops China’s Smartphone Market and Rose to the Fourth Place in Global Sma ..

35 minutes ago
 Angola aims to produce 9.1 mln carats diamonds in ..

Angola aims to produce 9.1 mln carats diamonds in 2021

1 minute ago
 BYD new-energy vehicle sales up 249 pct in October ..

BYD new-energy vehicle sales up 249 pct in October

1 minute ago
 China's grain reserves sufficient, supply secure

China's grain reserves sufficient, supply secure

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.