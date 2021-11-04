Two Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Faisalabad
Two persons including a woman were killed in separate road accidents near here Thursday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed in separate road accidents near here Thursday.
Police said that Rasheed, r/o district Nankana Sahib was crossing the road when he was hit by a speeding vehicle.
He was shifted to Allied Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Separately,elderly aged woman, Shareefan Bibi of Ali Town suffered injuries in a road accident and died in Allied hospital.