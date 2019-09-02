Two killed in separate road accidents in Faisalabad

Two men were killed in separate road accidents in the area of Saddar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) -:Two men were killed in separate road accidents in the area of Saddar police station.

Police said that Faisal s/o Naik Muhammad, resident of chak no.178-JB was riding on his motorcycle when his two-wheeler collided with another bike due to over-speed.

Consequently, Faisal received serious injuries and was shifted to Allied hospital where he died.

Similarly, Abdul Wahab (15) was travelling on his two-wheeler when he hit a wall near Iqbal Stadium. He received severe head injuries and died on the spot.