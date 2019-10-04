UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 02:15 PM

Two killed in separate road accidents in Faisalabad

Two persons were killed in separate road accidents here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) : Two persons were killed in separate road accidents here on Friday.

Police said that Rizwan s/o Ramzan, resident of Chak No.2 Ramdewali, was riding his motorcycle when his two-wheeler collided with a van.

Consequently, Rizwan received serious injuries and shifted to Allied hospital where he died.

Similarly, a speedy motorcyclist hit to death a pedestrian Mohammad Saeed in Samanabad area and managed to escape from the scene.

Police handed over the bodies to the families after completing necessary formalities.

Related Topics

Road Died Van From

Recent Stories

DC distributes cloth bags at H-9 Bazaar

6 minutes ago

Nicosia Slams Ankara for Sending Drilling Ship to ..

3 minutes ago

PFC to hold 11th 3-day mega Interiors Pakistan Ex ..

3 minutes ago

Thousands in bloody protests across Iraq, 30 dead

5 minutes ago

Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur could not be indic ..

5 minutes ago

GB cabinet meets, approve extension in services of ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.