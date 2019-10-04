Two killed in separate road accidents in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) : Two persons were killed in separate road accidents here on Friday.

Police said that Rizwan s/o Ramzan, resident of Chak No.2 Ramdewali, was riding his motorcycle when his two-wheeler collided with a van.

Consequently, Rizwan received serious injuries and shifted to Allied hospital where he died.

Similarly, a speedy motorcyclist hit to death a pedestrian Mohammad Saeed in Samanabad area and managed to escape from the scene.

Police handed over the bodies to the families after completing necessary formalities.