Two Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Faisalabad
Fri 04th October 2019 | 02:15 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) : Two persons were killed in separate road accidents here on Friday.
Police said that Rizwan s/o Ramzan, resident of Chak No.2 Ramdewali, was riding his motorcycle when his two-wheeler collided with a van.
Consequently, Rizwan received serious injuries and shifted to Allied hospital where he died.
Similarly, a speedy motorcyclist hit to death a pedestrian Mohammad Saeed in Samanabad area and managed to escape from the scene.
Police handed over the bodies to the families after completing necessary formalities.