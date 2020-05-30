Two killed in separate road accidents in Kasur

Two persons were killed while another suffered serious injuries in separate road accidents here in the limits of Kasur

According to Khadian police station on Saturday,a motorcyclist Muhammad Siddique was riding on Khadian road when a speeding car coming from opposite side hit the two-wheeler near Kacha pakka stop.Consequently,Siddique received serious injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body to hospital.

In another accident,Imran along with his friend Kashif,was traveling on his motorcycle when they reached Kundan morr,Changa Manga road, a speeding car hit and ran over them.Resultantly, Imran received serious injuries and died on the spot where as Kashif suffered injuries and shifted to THQ hospital in critical condition.

Saddar police took the vehicle into its custody and started further investigation.