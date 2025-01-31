Open Menu

Two Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Khanewal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2025 | 09:50 PM

Two Killed in separate road accidents in Khanewal

Two people, including a 10-year-old girl, lost their lives in separate road accidents in the Thatha Sadiqabad area

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Two people, including a 10-year-old girl, lost their lives in separate road accidents in the Thatha Sadiqabad area.

According to details, a tragic incident occurred near Chaki Stop, Ali Sher Wahan, on Dunyapur Road. A 10-year-old girl, Zakia Bibi, daughter of Muhammad Majeed, was crossing the road after attending Quran lessons at a local madrasa when a speeding van hit her. She was rushed to the Thatha Sadiqabad Health Center in critical condition but succumbed to her injuries.

Local police have registered a case against the unknown driver based on a complaint by the girl’s father, Abdul Majeed.

In another accident, a motorcycle rider, identified as 60-year-old Muhammad Zafarullah, son of Muhammad Deen, lost his life when a speeding car struck his bike near Chak No. 106 Mor. He died on the spot. Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122, patrolling police, and local police reached the scene. After completing legal formalities, the body was handed over to the family.

Recent Stories

Two Killed in separate road accidents in Khanewal

Two Killed in separate road accidents in Khanewal

2 minutes ago
 Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra presents credentials as Pe ..

Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra presents credentials as Permanent Delegate of Pakistan t ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt to provide Rs10000 cash assistance to 5000 fa ..

Govt to provide Rs10000 cash assistance to 5000 families in each constituency as ..

2 minutes ago
 Rescuer killed mysteriously in Jaranwala

Rescuer killed mysteriously in Jaranwala

2 minutes ago
 Awareness walks organized in Gungmandi, R.A.Bazar ..

Awareness walks organized in Gungmandi, R.A.Bazar areas against kite flying

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Serbia hold bilateral consultations

Pakistan, Serbia hold bilateral consultations

13 minutes ago
Hazza bin Zayed receives ECSSR delegation

Hazza bin Zayed receives ECSSR delegation

38 minutes ago
 Railways prioritizes passengers safety, investigat ..

Railways prioritizes passengers safety, investigation underway into Shalimar exp ..

36 minutes ago
 Chipmaker Intel beats revenue expectations amidst ..

Chipmaker Intel beats revenue expectations amidst Q4 loss

9 minutes ago
 17th Emirates Airline Festival of Literature showc ..

17th Emirates Airline Festival of Literature showcases beauty, authenticity of E ..

49 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Fencing Cl ..

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Fencing Club Board

49 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Board of Directors o ..

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Board of Directors of Al Ain Chess & Mind Games Cl ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan