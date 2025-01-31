Two Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Khanewal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2025 | 09:50 PM
Two people, including a 10-year-old girl, lost their lives in separate road accidents in the Thatha Sadiqabad area
Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Two people, including a 10-year-old girl, lost their lives in separate road accidents in the Thatha Sadiqabad area.
According to details, a tragic incident occurred near Chaki Stop, Ali Sher Wahan, on Dunyapur Road. A 10-year-old girl, Zakia Bibi, daughter of Muhammad Majeed, was crossing the road after attending Quran lessons at a local madrasa when a speeding van hit her. She was rushed to the Thatha Sadiqabad Health Center in critical condition but succumbed to her injuries.
Local police have registered a case against the unknown driver based on a complaint by the girl’s father, Abdul Majeed.
In another accident, a motorcycle rider, identified as 60-year-old Muhammad Zafarullah, son of Muhammad Deen, lost his life when a speeding car struck his bike near Chak No. 106 Mor. He died on the spot. Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122, patrolling police, and local police reached the scene. After completing legal formalities, the body was handed over to the family.
Recent Stories
Two Killed in separate road accidents in Khanewal
Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra presents credentials as Permanent Delegate of Pakistan t ..
Govt to provide Rs10000 cash assistance to 5000 families in each constituency as ..
Rescuer killed mysteriously in Jaranwala
Awareness walks organized in Gungmandi, R.A.Bazar areas against kite flying
Pakistan, Serbia hold bilateral consultations
Hazza bin Zayed receives ECSSR delegation
Railways prioritizes passengers safety, investigation underway into Shalimar exp ..
Chipmaker Intel beats revenue expectations amidst Q4 loss
17th Emirates Airline Festival of Literature showcases beauty, authenticity of E ..
Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Fencing Club Board
Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Board of Directors of Al Ain Chess & Mind Games Cl ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two Killed in separate road accidents in Khanewal2 minutes ago
-
Govt to provide Rs10000 cash assistance to 5000 families in each constituency as Ramadan Package2 minutes ago
-
Rescuer killed mysteriously in Jaranwala2 minutes ago
-
Awareness walks organized in Gungmandi, R.A.Bazar areas against kite flying13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Serbia hold bilateral consultations13 minutes ago
-
Railways prioritizes passengers safety, investigation underway into Shalimar express derailment: CEO36 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Imtiaz Sheikh in 3 cases40 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC disposes of bail applications of 4 PTI workers as withdrawn40 minutes ago
-
Twin cities' admins join hands to fight polio, DCs inaugurate campaign40 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Airports Authority DG visits MIAP40 minutes ago
-
Tribal leader congratulates Nazar Muhammad on his election as provincial Vice President BUJ28 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison28 minutes ago