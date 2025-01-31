Two Killed in separate road accidents in Khanewal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two people, including a 10-year-old girl, lost their lives in separate road accidents in the Thatha Sadiqabad area

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Two people, including a 10-year-old girl, lost their lives in separate road accidents in the Thatha Sadiqabad area.

According to details, a tragic incident occurred near Chaki Stop, Ali Sher Wahan, on Dunyapur Road. A 10-year-old girl, Zakia Bibi, daughter of Muhammad Majeed, was crossing the road after attending Quran lessons at a local madrasa when a speeding van hit her. She was rushed to the Thatha Sadiqabad Health Center in critical condition but succumbed to her injuries.

Local police have registered a case against the unknown driver based on a complaint by the girl’s father, Abdul Majeed.

In another accident, a motorcycle rider, identified as 60-year-old Muhammad Zafarullah, son of Muhammad Deen, lost his life when a speeding car struck his bike near Chak No. 106 Mor. He died on the spot. Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122, patrolling police, and local police reached the scene. After completing legal formalities, the body was handed over to the family.