Two Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 02:06 PM

Two killed in separate road accidents in Sargodha

Two people were killed in separate road accidents in Bhalwal and Shahppur police jurisdictions here on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Two people were killed in separate road accidents in Bhalwal and Shahppur police jurisdictions here on Wednesday.

Police sources said that Hafiz Tahir, 24 resident of Chak No.15 NB was riding on motorcycle towards Bhalwal city when speedy truck hit the motorbike near 17 NB, as a result he succumbed to his injuries.

In another accident, a recklessly driven rickshaw hit to death Asad Ali 19, resident of Shahpur near Dherema and fled.

Police have registered separate cases.

