Two killed in separate road mishaps in Mianwali

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Two people were killed in separate road accidents in Mianwali and Kundian police limits.

Police sources said Tuesday that Muhammad Saleem, 29 resident of Mosa Noshki Tehsl Mianwali was riding on motorcycle towards Peshawar Morr when tyre of motorbike burst and he fell on road, in the meanwhile a speeding driven dumper (LXR.

678) coming from rear crushed him to death.

In another accident, a reckless motorcyclist Ibrahim, 23 hit to death a labourer Muhammad Ismail of Kundian near railway station and fled.

Police have registered separate cases.