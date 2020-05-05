UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed In Separate Road Mishaps In Mianwali

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 03:14 PM

Two killed in separate road mishaps in Mianwali

Two people were killed in separate road accidents in Mianwali and Kundian police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Two people were killed in separate road accidents in Mianwali and Kundian police limits.

Police sources said Tuesday that Muhammad Saleem, 29 resident of Mosa Noshki Tehsl Mianwali was riding on motorcycle towards Peshawar Morr when tyre of motorbike burst and he fell on road, in the meanwhile a speeding driven dumper (LXR.

678) coming from rear crushed him to death.

In another accident, a reckless motorcyclist Ibrahim, 23 hit to death a labourer Muhammad Ismail of Kundian near railway station and fled.

Police have registered separate cases.

Related Topics

Accident Peshawar Police Road Kundian Mianwali From

Recent Stories

France's Total Cuts 2020 Oil Production Outlook by ..

49 seconds ago

China to launch new rocket as it eyes moon trip

51 seconds ago

Ehsaas beneficiaries can complete biometric identi ..

52 seconds ago

Patrolling police arrested 12 POs, seized 1920 gra ..

55 seconds ago

Belarusian President Planning Phone Call With Puti ..

8 minutes ago

Paris to turn over more streets to bikes post-lock ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.