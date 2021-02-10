Two killed in separate traffic accident

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed,while two others suffered injuries in separate road accidents here in and around Kasur.

According to Alla abad police on Wednesday,18-year-old Hammad Aslam r/o Adda plot Alla abad, was riding a motorcycle when he collided with another bike-rider Abdullah near Gehlan Bathar.Consequently,both fell on road.

Meanwhile,a speeding truck ran over Hammad and killed him on the spot.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to Rural Health Center,Alla abad.

Separately, Shafique and Murtaza,r/o Kharan were on their way to home on motorcycle when they suddenly collided with a speeding tractor-trolley. Sahfique died on the spot,while Rescue-1122 shifted Murtaza to DHQ hospital in critical condition.

Police started investigation.