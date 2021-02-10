UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed In Separate Traffic Accident

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 11:10 AM

Two killed in separate traffic accident

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed,while two others suffered injuries in separate road accidents here in and around Kasur.

According to Alla abad police on Wednesday,18-year-old Hammad Aslam r/o Adda plot Alla abad, was riding a motorcycle when he collided with another bike-rider Abdullah near Gehlan Bathar.Consequently,both fell on road.

Meanwhile,a speeding truck ran over Hammad and killed him on the spot.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to Rural Health Center,Alla abad.

Separately, Shafique and Murtaza,r/o Kharan were on their way to home on motorcycle when they suddenly collided with a speeding tractor-trolley. Sahfique died on the spot,while Rescue-1122 shifted Murtaza to DHQ hospital in critical condition.

Police started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Police Road Died Kasur Kharan

Recent Stories

Local Press: Hope Probe, mission accomplished

58 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 10 February 2021

58 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Hope Probe&#039;s successful arrival at Mars conso ..

9 hours ago

Top UAE officials say success of &#039;Hope Probe& ..

10 hours ago

Egyptian President congratulates UAE on Hope Probe ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.