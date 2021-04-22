Two killed in separate traffic accidents

Two persons were killed in separate road accident here in and around Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed in separate road accident here in and around Kasur.

Police said here on Thursday that Muhammad Akram was travelling towards Allaabad by motorbike when a speeding truck hit the two wheeler near brick kiln and managed to escape.

He suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.

Separately,a speeding truck hit a rickshaw coming from opposite direction near Sahajwal,Saddar Pattoki.As a result,rickshaw driver Qurban died instantly.

Concerned police started investigation.