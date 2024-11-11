Two Killed In Separate Traffic Accidents Due To Smog In DI Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2024 | 05:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Two people, including a young boy, were killed in separate traffic accidents that occurred due to smog here.
According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, the accident occurred on Multan Road near Lunda Sharif area, where a tractor hit a motorcycle.
As a result, motorcyclist 16-year-old Haqdar Ali died on the spot.
The Rescue 1122 teams reached the site and shifted the body to DHQ hospital.
Another incident took place near a soap factory on Qureshi Morr, where an eleven-year-old boy, namely Muhammad Usman, son of Ikram Ullah, died after being hit by a truck.
The body of the boy was also shifted to the trauma center of the District Headquarters hospital.
