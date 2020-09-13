Two killed in separate train related incidents

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) ::Two persons were killed in separate train related incidents near here on Sunday.

Police said that Muhammad Abrar, resident of Abbotabad, fell down from a Karachi-bound train near Chak 23/2-L Renalakhurd, and died on the spot.

In another incident, a 40-year-old unidentified man was crushed to death by a cargo train near Okara Railway Station.

Police have taken the both bodies into custody and started investigation.