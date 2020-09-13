UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed In Separate Train Related Incidents

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 07:00 PM

Two killed in separate train related incidents

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) ::Two persons were killed in separate train related incidents near here on Sunday.

Police said that Muhammad Abrar, resident of Abbotabad, fell down from a Karachi-bound train near Chak 23/2-L Renalakhurd, and died on the spot.

In another incident, a 40-year-old unidentified man was crushed to death by a cargo train near Okara Railway Station.

Police have taken the both bodies into custody and started investigation.

Related Topics

Died Man Okara Sunday From

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber&#039;s webinar addresses practical a ..

31 minutes ago

RTA embarks on project to accommodate 3,000 public ..

1 hour ago

Digital talk series &#039;Dialogues on the Art of ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 tests are now AED 250 in Dubai

2 hours ago

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Etihad ESCO condu ..

2 hours ago

Dubai South Properties invests AED500m in developi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.