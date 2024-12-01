Two killed in separate violent incidents in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Two people were killed in separate incidents of violence in different areas of Dera Ismail Khan, police said on Sunday.

According details, the first incident took place on Dera-Chashma road where a man was killed by unknown armed men in the limits of Shorkot police station.

Amjad son of Muhammad Afzal, a resident of Himmat, reported to police that he along with his two brothers namely Aziz Ulah alias Bugti and Sana Ullah were travelling from Dera city towards their home on a motorcycle when two unknown men riding another bike intercepted them and opened fire.

As a result, his brother Aziz Ullah alias Bugti died on the spot. The assailants escaped from the scene.

Furthermore, he informed the police that they had enmity in their native village Paharpur.

In another incident, a young man was tortured to death in Giloti area in the limits of Giloti police station. Asghar Ali Marwat son of Naey Khan reported to police that some unknown people tortured to death his 28-year-old brother named Syed Khan Marwat near the Teacher Umar Khan’s home in Giloti area.

He said that they did not have any enmity.

APP/akt