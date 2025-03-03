Two killed in separate violent incidents in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Two people were killed in separate incidents of violence in different areas of Dera Ismail Khan, police said on Monday.

According to details, a 34-year-old man was shot in Kirri Shmozi bazaar over an old enmity.

One Suleman Ustrana, a resident of Village Buzdar reported to Khoi-Bhara police that he along with his brother Khalil Ahmad went to the Kirri Shmozi bazaar when some armed men including Rafiq Ustrana, son of Saleh Mohammad opened fire at them. As a result, Khalil Ahmad received bullet injuries, who was rushed to Mufti Mahmood Hospital but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

The assailants escaped from the scene after committing the crime.

He informed the police that they had old rivalry.

In a separate incident, 66-year-old man named Nemat Ullah Khan was shot dead in Saidu-Wali area over a land dispute.

Abubakar son of Nemat Ullah reported the Paharpur police station that he along with his father were present on the roof top of their home when three armed men namely Asmatullah, Zubair, and Jabbar opened fire at them. As a result, his father died on the spot.

The dispute is believed to be linked to a property issue.

The police have registered separate cases in both incidents.

