Two Killed In Separate Violent Incidents In DI Khan
Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2025 | 03:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Two people were killed in separate incidents of violence in different areas of Dera Ismail Khan, police said on Thursday.
According to details, one Suleman son of Abdul Latif, a resident of Syedabad was killed by his brother over a domestic dispute here in the limits of Shaheed Nawab Khan police station.
The local police reached the site and shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters hospital Paniala.
In another incident, 35-year-old Shah Behraam son of Fazal ur Rehman, resident of Rodikhel went to the home of his brother-in-law in Budh area. While on his return, some unknown assailants opened fire at him on Pul-Sadrah Sharif in the limits of Hathala police station. As a result, he died on the spot.
The police started investigation into both incidents.
