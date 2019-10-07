UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In Sheikhupura Firing Incident

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 12:24 PM

Two killed in Sheikhupura firing incident

Sheikhupura (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th October, 2019) Two people were killed after some unknown armed masked men opened fire at them within the jurisdiction of Muridke.The victims identified as Salamat and Asad Sakna were on their way in a Pajero when near Muridke Sheikhupura road some unknown armed masked men opened fire at them and fled.

As a result Salamat died on the spot while Asad expired on the way to Lahore from THQ hospital.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

