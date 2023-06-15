Two killed in Shikarpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :A man and a woman lost their lives after two rival groups of the same tribe exchanged fire in Town Rustam area of Shikarpur on Thursday, said area Police.

Both sides belonged to Jataoi tribe.

The bodies were shifted to Khanpur tehsil headquarters hospital for autopsies and investigation was launched.

Preliminary police findings suggested that the two sides developed enmity involving a woman.