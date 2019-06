(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) ::Two persons were killed here on Sunday said officials of district administration.

Unknown people open firing and killed Kashid Khan at Wana bazaar.

Similarly, the body of Pirzada resident of Shakai recovered near Agriculture Park.

The bodies were hand over to their families and further investigation was underway.