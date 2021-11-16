UrduPoint.com

Two Killed In Swabi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 05:45 PM

Two killed in Swabi

Two persons were killed in separate incidents in the jurisdiction of Topi police station, said a police spokesman on Tuesday

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed in separate incidents in the jurisdiction of Topi police station, said a police spokesman on Tuesday.

Mother of Anis lodged FIR in police station that her son had been killed by unknown persons and thrown his body in the field.

Meanwhile, in another incident, Haji Rasool-u-Din lodged FIR in same police station that some unknown persons opened fire on his son Saeed-u-Din near Gala Mor and killed him.

The police registered both the cases and started investigations.

Related Topics

Fire Police Police Station Same Topi FIR

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja delighted at being awarded the hosting ..

Ramiz Raja delighted at being awarded the hosting rights for ICC Champions Troph ..

34 minutes ago
 At Least 10,000 Australians Seek Compensation for ..

At Least 10,000 Australians Seek Compensation for Damage From COVID Vaccination ..

5 minutes ago
 Sikh pilgrims arrives Pakistan for Guru Nanak's 55 ..

Sikh pilgrims arrives Pakistan for Guru Nanak's 552nd anniversary

6 minutes ago
 EU defense ministers meet to discuss security, coo ..

EU defense ministers meet to discuss security, cooperation

21 minutes ago
 Sialkot-Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway to be a game-c ..

Sialkot-Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway to be a game-changer infrastructure project: ..

21 minutes ago
 AIOU reschedule examinations starting from Decembe ..

AIOU reschedule examinations starting from December 16

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.