Two killed in Swabi

(@FahadShabbir)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed in separate incidents in the jurisdiction of Topi police station, said a police spokesman on Tuesday.

Mother of Anis lodged FIR in police station that her son had been killed by unknown persons and thrown his body in the field.

Meanwhile, in another incident, Haji Rasool-u-Din lodged FIR in same police station that some unknown persons opened fire on his son Saeed-u-Din near Gala Mor and killed him.

The police registered both the cases and started investigations.