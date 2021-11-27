UrduPoint.com

Two Killed In Swabi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 06:42 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed in separate incidents in district Swabi, said police on Saturday.

Muhammad Nawaz lodged FIR in Topi police station that Zahir Abbas allegedly entered their house and opened fire and killed his son Amir Shehzad.

The reason behind the incident was stated to be an old enmity.

Similarly, in the other incident, a labor Kashif son of Shah Khalid came under the weigh able cotton in Textile mills at Gadoon and died on the spot.

The police registered both cases and started investigation.

