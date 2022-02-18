UrduPoint.com

Two Killed In Swabi

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2022 | 04:31 PM

Two persons were killed by unknown gunmen at village Tordheri in Swabi district on Friday morning, police said

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed by unknown gunmen at village Tordheri in Swabi district on Friday morning, police said.

The incident occurred when unidentified gunmen entered a guest house and started firing at Shahid and Habibur Rehman sons of Shamsi Gul and killed them on the spot. The accused escaped from the spot.Police registered case and started investigation.

