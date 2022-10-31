UrduPoint.com

Two Killed In Swabi Firing

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2022 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Unidentified assailants on Monday shot dead two people in Gohati Stop in Swabi district and fled.

Rescue 1122 said two people identified as Saeed Ameen (35), Yar Hussain and Ibrar Hussain (30), residents of Khamza Dheri were critically injured when they were shot at by two unknown assailants at Gohati Stop.

Both the injured were shifted to Swabi Hospital by Rescue 1122 however they succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

Swabi police have registered a case and started investigation.

