Two Killed In Swat Firing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Two killed in Swat firing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) At least two people were killed when unidentified motorcyclists fired multiple bullets at them in Mingora city of Swat district on Tuesday.

According to Mingora police the incident occurred in the Wazir Mal locality of Mingora, where motorcyclists opened fire in broad daylight, killing two individuals.

Both the victims were shot dead near their homes, and the assailants managed to flee the scene after the attack.

The police arrived at the site and transferred the bodies to the Saidu Sharif Hospital for post-mortem examination.

