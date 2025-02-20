Two killed in Swat firing

(@FahadShabbir)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Two persons were killed in a firing incident that took place near the jurisdiction of Matta police station of Swat district, tv channels quoting police reported on Thursday.

According to details, unidentified assailants opened fire and killed two persons near Matta police station

of Swat district.

Those killed in the firing incident identified as Shabbir Ahmed and Shaukat Abdul Ghaffar.

The ill-fated persons were shifted to nearby hospital. Police have started investigation.