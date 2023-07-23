Open Menu

Two Killed In Swat Landslide

Faizan Hashmi Published July 23, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Two killed in Swat landslide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :As many as two persons were killed in a landslide that fell on a house in Madain area of Tehsil Bahrain, District Swat, Officials of the Rescue 1122 said here Sunday.

The officials also confirmed that two persons died after being buried under the debris.

Initially, five people were pulled out from under the debris and rescue teams reached the spot and started immediate search operation, the Rescue 1122 officials said.

The Rescue 1122 officials pulled out five people buried in the debris and shifted them to Civil Hospital Madain before providing first aid. After being transferred to the Hospital, the doctors confirmed that two people succumbed to their injuries while the remaining three people are undergoing treatment in the Hospital.

