Two killed in S.Waziristan

(@FahadShabbir)

Two persons were killed in the Wana area of South Waziristan due to old enmity, police confirmed on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed in the Wana area of South Waziristan due to old enmity, police confirmed on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Abid and Nasruddin. and their bodies were shifted to Sholam Hospital and later handed over to their families.

Police have registered the case and started investigation.