UrduPoint.com

Two Killed In S.Waziristan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2022 | 02:23 PM

Two killed in S.Waziristan

Two persons were killed in the Wana area of South Waziristan due to old enmity, police confirmed on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed in the Wana area of South Waziristan due to old enmity, police confirmed on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Abid and Nasruddin. and their bodies were shifted to Sholam Hospital and later handed over to their families.

Police have registered the case and started investigation.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Police Wana

Recent Stories

Assange's Defense Not Excluding Applying to ECHR A ..

Assange's Defense Not Excluding Applying to ECHR After London Court Decision - L ..

52 seconds ago
 Two killed,three injured in road accident

Two killed,three injured in road accident

53 seconds ago
 Blast Hits Near Youth Foundation Building in Istan ..

Blast Hits Near Youth Foundation Building in Istanbul - Local Authorities

57 seconds ago
 Rural roads in Tibet exceed 90,000 km

Rural roads in Tibet exceed 90,000 km

58 seconds ago
 Construction work on Naulong dam in Jhal Magsi

Construction work on Naulong dam in Jhal Magsi

6 minutes ago
 Russia's FSB Says Thwarted Terrorist Attack in Cri ..

Russia's FSB Says Thwarted Terrorist Attack in Crimea, Islamic State Supporter D ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.