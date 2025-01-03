Open Menu

Two Killed In Taxila Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2025 | 06:20 PM

TAXILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Two persons riding on a bike were killed in a road accident that took place near G.T.Road, Taxila area, tv channels

quoting Rescue sources reported on Friday.

According to details, a rashly driven Dumper-truck loaded with silicon rammed into a motorcyclist near G.

T.Road, Taxila area. As a result of incident, the two persons riding on bike fell on the ground and died on the spot. The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital. The police team also reached the site and started investigation.

