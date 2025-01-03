Two Killed In Taxila Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2025 | 06:20 PM
TAXILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Two persons riding on a bike were killed in a road accident that took place near G.T.Road, Taxila area, tv channels
quoting Rescue sources reported on Friday.
According to details, a rashly driven Dumper-truck loaded with silicon rammed into a motorcyclist near G.
T.Road, Taxila area. As a result of incident, the two persons riding on bike fell on the ground and died on the spot. The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital. The police team also reached the site and started investigation.
Recent Stories
ADSCC develops virus-free, clinical-grade induced pluripotent stem cells
Abu Dhabi ALC expands global presence in 2025
DXB set for record-breaking start to 2025 with 4.3m guests in 15 days
Mohammed bin Rashid celebrates his Accession Day by honouring his wife Sheikha H ..
PITB, UK-Pakistan Trade & Investment Board Partner to Boost Youth-Centric ICT In ..
World Future Energy Summit 2025 shines light on Middle East’s sustainable citi ..
Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performing energetic dance goes viral
19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during live Instagram stream
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startup Pitch Competition'
Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in December
AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations
Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA Abbottabad targets human trafficking network smuggling citizens to Europe via sea2 minutes ago
-
DC orders fresh survey to upgrade Multan master plan2 minutes ago
-
RWMC launch cleanliness awareness campaign2 minutes ago
-
A mesmerizing Qawwali performance at Alhamra Cultural Complex2 minutes ago
-
Two arrested for blackmailing woman2 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Taxila road accident2 minutes ago
-
UHS students visit PDMA2 minutes ago
-
PU students display innovative projects2 minutes ago
-
KP allocating 70% share in new schools for girls: Tarakai12 minutes ago
-
Sargodha police recovered Rs600m valuables last year: DPO12 minutes ago
-
NA body reviews delays key road projects, urges timely completion12 minutes ago
-
Free eye camp to be organized in Bhit Shah on January 14-1512 minutes ago